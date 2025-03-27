“And therefore, we must join hands here. Every sector must partner with the business sector and each of us must stand up and make a difference. I want to make sure that everyone gets water and that every business has access to water. Water is central to every population, essential for economic growth, and vital for livelihoods.
Illegal connections, mafia and revenue collection are killing our water infrastructure – Majodina
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The funding of municipalities, revenue collection, illegal water connections and water tanker mafia. These are the contributing factors that are killing SA's water infrastructure, according to minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina.
Speaking ahead of the start of the water and sanitation indaba on Thursday, Majodina said SA does not have a water shortage problem as there is water for everyone.
The only problem is there is no reticulation of water and that is why people are not getting water where they are, she said.
“If you go down the streets, you will meet water at every corner, that is a clear display that there is [clean] water but it does not go to its intended beneficiaries.
“So, we must come together and say, 'What is the problem?' This indaba will say it is 'an issue of funding when it comes to municipalities, the issue of revenue collection, illegal connection, water tanker mafia ... these are the contributing factors that are killing our water infrastructure'.”
Majodina said the public and private sectors need to collaborate in the search for water security.
“And therefore, we must join hands here. Every sector must partner with the business sector and each of us must stand up and make a difference. I want to make sure that everyone gets water and that every business has access to water. Water is central to every population, essential for economic growth, and vital for livelihoods.
“There is no waste of time or resources in us coming here so that municipalities can see that, without running water, there are still methods and technologies they can use. It’s important for us to be here to talk about what prioritising water means for all South Africans,” said Majodina.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the Indaba needs to find solutions to the problems plaguing the country such as the 30% of water that is lost through leakages, as reported by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta).
“There are three areas we must address to tackle water leaks and we must be open and frank with ourselves,” said Lesufi.
“One is the phenomenon of zama zamas [illegal miners], who use a lot of water and do not pay for it. “Second, the rise of informal settlements – by definition, they are informal, meaning the water they use is not regulated.
“Third, old infrastructure presents many challenges we must deal with. If we cannot address these three issues, the leakages will persist and the amount of water we lose will remain excessive. The sooner we tackle these problems, the better,” said Lesufi.
Cogta deputy minister Namane Masemola said while the indaba is focused on water security, the government is aware of disasters affecting the country.
This follows recent storms that have caused havoc, damaging homes and properties.
“Disasters are a serious challenge that continues to affect many communities across the country, leading to the loss of properties and belongings. However, through our disaster management centres at both provincial and national levels, and in collaboration with other departments, we are doing our best to ensure that affected communities receive the necessary assistance.
“We are in contact with the National Treasury to explore the extent to which we can leverage additional resources to assist those in need,” he said.
