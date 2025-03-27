Disputed land doesn't belong to me — Kwinana
East London metro has moved to buy occupied land near the airport
Former SAA board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana, who is facing multiple charges of extortion, malicious damage to property, and pointing a firearm, stunned the East London Magistrates' Court on Wednesday by claiming that the disputed land was not hers.
Instead, she stated that the property belonged to a family trust where she served merely as a secretary...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.