DA slams renaming of Sandton Drive

The decision to rename Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive has once again been questioned, with the DA arguing that it does not align with the city’s criteria for the selection of suitable names.
Leila Khaled was a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and is famous for being the first woman to hijack an aeroplane, which she did in 1969.
In written questions to the MMC for community development, Tebogo Nkonkou, DA councillor Lynda Shackleford said the decision to rename the road to Leila Khaled Drive did not align with some clauses of the city’s policy on the naming of streets and public places. The policy states that names should not be discriminatory or derogatory and should promote goodwill and reconciliation.
“Renaming Sandton Drive, a neutral and descriptive name, after an individual like Leila Khaled — whose controversial background is associated with terrorism — does not seem to align with clauses ... [that] stress avoiding discriminatory or derogatory names and promoting reconciliation,” Shackleford said.
"[The clauses] call for names that enhance the investment potential and attractiveness of an area. Sandton is a key business hub with significant international investments,” she said.
However, Nkonkou responded that there are other possible scenarios where a case can be made for the renaming.
Speaking at a media briefing, Joburg mayor Dada Morero said the city was committed to engaging with relevant stakeholders to assess diplomatic implications before any decision was finalised.
Morero said the city urged restrained and responsible dialogue from all parties to avoid polarisation. “The final decision will be communicated after comprehensive consultations to balance local identity and diplomatic priorities,” he said.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the national government, through the department of international relations & cooperation, was in talks with the city regarding the renaming “to manage the diplomatic tensions with the US without further inflaming the situation”.
