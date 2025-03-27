Construction mafias delay infrastructure projects – Salga

Salga's deputy president Xola Pakati said pump stations, mechanical equipment and treatment plants were targeted.
"Construction mafia undermines our construction projects and our ability to complete infrastructure projects. This results in challenges in infrastructure grant expenditure, where we lose money but not because we don't want to spend or can't spend, but because of criminal elements in the construction sector,” he told delegates at the Water and Sanitation Indaba in Midrand on Thursday.
Pakati said theft and vandalism were ogranised crime targeting municipalities. “We need to resolve this as fighting organised crime is not a competence of municipalities. One size fits all solution does not work," he said.
"Some changes will be limited and other changes will take time [to resolve]. We must, therefore, have reasonable expectations. We all have a role to play in creating an enabling environment for municipal success and sustainability.”
Pakati said most municipalities have indicated that they cannot afford another water board tariff increase far above inflation of 4.5%. “The proposed government increase by the water board is 12.5% and is simply not affordable for municipalities,” he said.
Deputy minister of water and sanitation David Mahlobo said water scarcity will increase due to climate change. “Many of our communities and citizens in other sectors are subjected to widespread water and sanitation delivery failures and a lack of responsiveness. Therefore, the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] has correctly identified that our immediate crisis and priority is ensuring water security and water and sanitation reliability and supply for the benefit of all," he said.
“We now know that water availability is becoming less predictable due to climate change. Without better infrastructure planning, financing, implementation and management, we need agility through climate change mitigation measures.”
Mahlobo said stakeholders should work together and hold one another accountable. “Especially when we rise for our actions and commitment on how to increase investment on water research and development, technological transfers, recognition of the existing body of knowledge, including additional systems, while promoting inclusion of women, youth and people with disability in water and vegetation,” he said.
Construction mafias delay infrastructure projects – Salga
The SA Local Government Association (Salga) says construction mafias undermine projects which in turn affects infrastructure grant expenditures, leading to money being lost.
