The high court has set aside the University of Limpopo's decision to refuse to confer two master's students their degrees in 2023 upon completion of their studies.
The Limpopo High Court has also ordered the institution to re-evaluate and reconsider its decision.
The two applicants, Phelisiwe Cele and Ntandomayenziwe Mguni, applied for a master's in information studies in 2020 and were admitted to the programme. However, in the year they were expected to graduate in 2023, the university issued them course termination letters.
Mguni told Sowetan on Tuesday that the whole journey had been frustrating and the university had terminated their application because it claimed not to recognise the B-tech that she obtained from Durban University of Technology.
“We appealed, arguing that the B-Tech was equivalent to a degree at NQF Level 7, but our appeal was dismissed,” Mguni explained.
“The university also claimed it did not recognise our honours degree and after another failed appeal, we turned to the courts. The whole process has been draining, and now, I just feel numb.”
Mnguni said the institution's decision to terminate her application has resulted in her losing several work opportunities.
In a high court judgment that was handed on Tuesday, the court said that the institution's failure to deal with the matter internally had infringed on the applicants' right.
“The failure to entertain the matter at internal appeal infringes the applicants' [Mguni and Cele] right to fair administrative action that is lawful,” judge M Bresler said.
The court set aside the university's decision, stating that fairness to all parties would not be achieved without a thorough examination of all relevant facts. “This court is not an academic administrator and the university is better positioned to determine whether the degrees should be conferred immediately,” Bresler concluded.
SowetanLIVE
University ordered to reconsider decision to refuse to confer two master's students their degrees
