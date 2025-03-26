The man's lawyer, Thulani Kekana, told the court that his client had been assaulted by police officers and that he needs to be attended to medically.
Two suspects still to be linked to Marry Me killings
One accused claims police assaulted him
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the two men arrested after the murders of six people in an informal settlement in Soshanguve have not yet been linked to the killings.
The two suspects, aged 50 and 27, made their first appearance at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition. The 27-year-old suspect, who is an undocumented Zimbabwean national, faces an additional charge related to being in SA illegally.
After the men's arrests, Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Christopher Singo said on Tuesday that the men had been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition for the murders of six people at Marry Me informal settlement at the weekend.
However, speaking to the media outside court, the NPA's Lumka Mahanjana said that the suspects are not yet formally linked to the murders.
Six people, believed to be patrollers, were killed in Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve. One person was arrested and two others were brought in for questioning following the brutal crime.
“Investigations are ongoing, and if the ballistic report comes back positive, murder charges will be added,” she said.
During the men's first court appearance, the 50-year-old suspect claimed he was assaulted by police during his arrest.
However he did not state where and when the alleged assault happened.
The matter was held in camera as an identity parade is yet to be conducted and both the accused cannot be identified.
