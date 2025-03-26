The indictment further states that shortly afterwards, Xulu contacted the insurance companies to "report the accidental death, and registered respective claims as the sole beneficiary."
SowetanLIVE
Three life covers taken out on slain domestic worker
Murder-for-insurance trial for Xulu, her gardener starts on Thursday
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Five months before domestic worker Busisiwe Nxumalo was brutally killed, her stepmother Sithembile Happiness Xulu allegedly took out life insurance policies in Nxumalo’s name, nominating herself as the sole beneficiary.
According to the indictment served to Xulu, a nurse at a clinic in Alberton, and her co-accused and gardener Simon Mogale, 37, on Tuesday, she took out several policies starting on August 7, 2021.
The first policy was of a R2m life cover and a R30,000 funeral cover. She took out the second insurance on August 10 with Stagen Insurance, also for R2m life cover and R30,000 funeral cover. The third life cover was taken on September 10 with Outsurance for a R2m life cover and then a R100,000 funeral cover.
On January 18 2022, Nxumalo was found dead at a dumpsite not far from Xulu's previous home in Lenasia South. Her throat had been slit. According to the state, Nxumalo was killed by Mogale.
The State alleges that Xulu gave Mogale a knife on January 17, 2022 and instructed him to kill Nxumalo and promised to pay him R60,000. Nxumalo was allegedly murdered after Xulu had accused her of stealing money from her.
"Accused two [Mogale] stabbed the deceased and slit her throat with the knife. The deceased died on the scene as a result of a penetrating incised stab wound on the neck," read the indictment.
The indictment further states that shortly afterwards, Xulu contacted the insurance companies to "report the accidental death, and registered respective claims as the sole beneficiary."
However, the policies were frozen on suspicion of fraud.
The state also alleges that a few months before she started taking out life cover for Nxumalo , Xulu allegedly extended her existing funeral policy with FNB Life to include Nxumalo, and extended the benefit amount from R10,000 to R50,000.
"The state alleges that in respect of the murder that both accused acted in furtherance of a common purpose to commit the offences as set out in this indictment."
Xulu was arrested last June at her home in Vosloorus and Mogale was arrested in Limpopo. Mogale had previously applied for bail but it was denied. However, he tried again on Monday, bringing forth "new facts", and was granted R20 000 bail.
This was despite the investigating officer Sgt Lloyd Ngengenene urging the court to not grant him bail a his life would be in danger should he be released. "If he gets released, the likelihood of him being killed is high because he is one of the state witnesses. He was given instructions, according to his confession, that if he didn't eliminate the domestic worker then 'I will kill you like I killed my husband'," Ngengenene told the court.
However, magistrate Syfred Mati said there was no evidence of Mogale's confession and the fact that he would be attacked as the only witness overlooked the fact that he was responsible for his own safety.
Xulu and Mogale are expected to make their first court appearance in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.
SowetanLIVE
