Bonga Neli’s Fernando Pinis, Joao Cata and Antonio Moyanga appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday to face charges of murder and housebreaking.
The suspects, who are believed to have been involved in several incidents in which churches and other places of worship were burgled, were arrested after a shoot-out with the police in Westdene on Monday. One suspect was killed and two others were hospitalised after the shoot-out.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said police had “operationalised” information about the whereabouts of the accused.
“On arrival at the said location, they found a group of males inside a minibus who shot at them and they returned fire. A chase began and the minibus allegedly lost control and drove into a wall.”
She said two of the occupants fled the scene, leaving behind six occupants. One of the six was fatally shot, while five were arrested.
“The case was postponed to March 28 for their appearance at Roodepoort magistrate's court as the case emanates from that jurisdiction,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Three church robbery suspects in court after shoot-out with police
One suspect was killed and two others were hospitalised
Image: SAPS
Bonga Neli’s Fernando Pinis, Joao Cata and Antonio Moyanga appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday to face charges of murder and housebreaking.
The suspects, who are believed to have been involved in several incidents in which churches and other places of worship were burgled, were arrested after a shoot-out with the police in Westdene on Monday. One suspect was killed and two others were hospitalised after the shoot-out.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said police had “operationalised” information about the whereabouts of the accused.
“On arrival at the said location, they found a group of males inside a minibus who shot at them and they returned fire. A chase began and the minibus allegedly lost control and drove into a wall.”
She said two of the occupants fled the scene, leaving behind six occupants. One of the six was fatally shot, while five were arrested.
“The case was postponed to March 28 for their appearance at Roodepoort magistrate's court as the case emanates from that jurisdiction,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
School pupils, teachers and parents robbed at gunpoint in Gqeberha
'Pastor cut off my hands despite my plea for mercy'
Man shoots wife dead in church
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos