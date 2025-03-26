The Quick Interview | TB remains a concerning health issue in SA

Despite being curable and preventable, Tuberculosis (TB) remains the leading infectious killer globally, causing an estimated 1.5-million deaths and 10.6-million new cases annually, according to a 2024 World Health Organisation (WHO) report. Dr Lindiwe Mvusi, director of TB control and management, sheds light on where SA is in its fight against TB.
Sowetan: How many people die of TB annually in SA?
Mvusi: TB deaths remain high in the country. In 2022, 56,000 people died of TB with the majority being people living with HIV.
Sowetan: Where are the hotspot areas in South Africa were more deaths and people diagnosed with the illness are being registered?
Mvusi: KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Western Cape. The provinces reporting highest death rates in the country are Limpopo and Free State. These deaths are mainly due to late diagnosis and treatment initiation, missed diagnosis and people living with HIV not started on antiretroviral therapy or interrupted treatment.
Sowetan: Despite being treatable, what is holding up the end of TB in SA?
Mvusi: Without comprehensively addressing the drivers of TB. we're not going to end TB in the country. The main driver of TB is HIV. TB is the most common opportunistic infection in people living with HIV, therefore, testing for HIV and starting ARVs early, as well as routine screening and testing for TB, can and has reduced the TB burden in the country. Despite these challenges, the TB incidences in SA the have been drastically reduced over the past 10 years. As a result, the country has attained the 2025 milestone of the End TB strategy.
Sowetan: Will SA even meet the global plan to end TB by 2030? Advise where SA is as far as reducing TB is concerned?
Mvusi: The country is on track to meet the 2030 target on reduction of the TB incidence but lags in reducing TB deaths and catastrophic costs. Addressing these will require a multisectoral approach, including other government departments, private medical sector, business sector, development partners and civil society.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | TB remains a concerning health issue in SA
Image: SUPPLIED
Despite being curable and preventable, Tuberculosis (TB) remains the leading infectious killer globally, causing an estimated 1.5-million deaths and 10.6-million new cases annually, according to a 2024 World Health Organisation (WHO) report. Dr Lindiwe Mvusi, director of TB control and management, sheds light on where SA is in its fight against TB.
Sowetan: How many people die of TB annually in SA?
Mvusi: TB deaths remain high in the country. In 2022, 56,000 people died of TB with the majority being people living with HIV.
Sowetan: Where are the hotspot areas in South Africa were more deaths and people diagnosed with the illness are being registered?
Mvusi: KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Western Cape. The provinces reporting highest death rates in the country are Limpopo and Free State. These deaths are mainly due to late diagnosis and treatment initiation, missed diagnosis and people living with HIV not started on antiretroviral therapy or interrupted treatment.
Sowetan: Despite being treatable, what is holding up the end of TB in SA?
Mvusi: Without comprehensively addressing the drivers of TB. we're not going to end TB in the country. The main driver of TB is HIV. TB is the most common opportunistic infection in people living with HIV, therefore, testing for HIV and starting ARVs early, as well as routine screening and testing for TB, can and has reduced the TB burden in the country. Despite these challenges, the TB incidences in SA the have been drastically reduced over the past 10 years. As a result, the country has attained the 2025 milestone of the End TB strategy.
Sowetan: Will SA even meet the global plan to end TB by 2030? Advise where SA is as far as reducing TB is concerned?
Mvusi: The country is on track to meet the 2030 target on reduction of the TB incidence but lags in reducing TB deaths and catastrophic costs. Addressing these will require a multisectoral approach, including other government departments, private medical sector, business sector, development partners and civil society.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Project to defuse ATM bombings paying off
The Quick Interview | New UP vice-chancellor plans to boost research, innovation
The Quick Interview | Tutu foundation takes sexual health services to schools
The Quick Interview | More DNA labs will help tackle huge backlogs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos