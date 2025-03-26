Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi told residents of the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, where six people were murdered at the weekend, that he had promised them swift justice and was proud that he had kept his promise.
Speaking on Wednesday at the memorial service for the victims, Lesufi said three suspects had been arrested and that two had already confessed.
“I promised you that within 72 hours, we would find them. I told you they could run, they could hide, they could even seek help from their inyanga, but we would get them. Today, I am proud to report that of the five suspects, two have already appeared before the magistrate,” Lesufi said.
Despite Lesufi saying three have been arrested, Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Lit-Col Christopher Singo said two suspects were arrested.
“I don’t speak on behalf of the premier. We as the hawks arrested on allegations two people and handed the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution and the investigations are still on-going,” he said
The two people who appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday were charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the NPA, said the two suspects, aged 50 and 27, have not yet been linked to the six murders.
Pain at Marry Me memorial service as Lesufi says three suspects arrested for killings
Image: Antonio Muchave
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi told residents of the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, where six people were murdered at the weekend, that he had promised them swift justice and was proud that he had kept his promise.
Speaking on Wednesday at the memorial service for the victims, Lesufi said three suspects had been arrested and that two had already confessed.
“I promised you that within 72 hours, we would find them. I told you they could run, they could hide, they could even seek help from their inyanga, but we would get them. Today, I am proud to report that of the five suspects, two have already appeared before the magistrate,” Lesufi said.
Despite Lesufi saying three have been arrested, Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Lit-Col Christopher Singo said two suspects were arrested.
“I don’t speak on behalf of the premier. We as the hawks arrested on allegations two people and handed the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution and the investigations are still on-going,” he said
The two people who appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday were charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the NPA, said the two suspects, aged 50 and 27, have not yet been linked to the six murders.
The pain of loss hung heavy over the memorial service where bereaved families, politicians and community members gathered to honour the six victims, who were part of a group who patrolled the area. Grieving families broke down as various artists sang gospel melodies.
August Mokela, a relative of Philemon Sesoko — one of the deceased — said his death had deeply wounded the family. . Tshegofatso Sesoko, Philemon’s brother, survived the attack but remains in the hospital.
“Philemon left behind a wife and three children,” Mokela said. “He was hit with a brick, burnt, and then killed. Tshego is still fighting for his life. We are scared to tell him what happened to his brother because we fear he won’t make it.”
SowetanLIVE
Two suspects still to be linked to Marry Me killings
Marry Me murder suspects linked to killings, robberies committed last month
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos