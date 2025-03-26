Two months before Gift Kubeka won the Mrs Soweto pageant, she was on the verge of quitting after the death of her sister Daphne.
On March 15, Kubeka was crowned the winner of the competition at the Soweto Theatre.
The 42-year-old entrepreneur from Meadowlands said her journey as a finalist and eventual winner was not easy, particularly after losing Daphne, who passed after a short illness. “It really broke me down to my core,” she said.
“We never saw it coming. She was not ill or showed any signs of sickness, but she just collapsed, and the next morning she was gone,” said Kubeka. “I felt lost, shattered and torn apart. I even remember telling the organiser, Tshegofatso Mathe, that my greatest weakness was losing a loved one. She told me they will pray for me and that I must go home and grieve and come back stronger.”
Kubeka said the solidarity of sisterhood in the competition made a huge difference. She knew she was in a place where women thrived on supporting each other.
Reflecting on the day she was crowned, Kubeka said she was in a trance when her name was announced.
“I felt like there was greater power that was ushering me through the competition, and I just had to let go of all the overthinking and fear. At some point, I was just sitting backstage by myself, allowing this peaceful moment to take over.
“When my name was called, I realised in that instant that it was my moment. God told me in Revelations 5 that He would crown me publicly with honour and remove all the pain I experienced during my previous marriages,” Kubeka said.
Mrs Soweto credits the 'solidarity of sisterhood' for her win
Gift Kubeka's sister died shortly before she won the title
Image: SUPPLIED
Two months before Gift Kubeka won the Mrs Soweto pageant, she was on the verge of quitting after the death of her sister Daphne.
On March 15, Kubeka was crowned the winner of the competition at the Soweto Theatre.
The 42-year-old entrepreneur from Meadowlands said her journey as a finalist and eventual winner was not easy, particularly after losing Daphne, who passed after a short illness. “It really broke me down to my core,” she said.
“We never saw it coming. She was not ill or showed any signs of sickness, but she just collapsed, and the next morning she was gone,” said Kubeka. “I felt lost, shattered and torn apart. I even remember telling the organiser, Tshegofatso Mathe, that my greatest weakness was losing a loved one. She told me they will pray for me and that I must go home and grieve and come back stronger.”
Kubeka said the solidarity of sisterhood in the competition made a huge difference. She knew she was in a place where women thrived on supporting each other.
Reflecting on the day she was crowned, Kubeka said she was in a trance when her name was announced.
“I felt like there was greater power that was ushering me through the competition, and I just had to let go of all the overthinking and fear. At some point, I was just sitting backstage by myself, allowing this peaceful moment to take over.
“When my name was called, I realised in that instant that it was my moment. God told me in Revelations 5 that He would crown me publicly with honour and remove all the pain I experienced during my previous marriages,” Kubeka said.
Despite being a victim of gender-based violence in her previous marriages and surviving depression and divorce, Kubeka triumphed over the adversities life threw at her.
In 2022, she was a runner-up in Mrs Globe SA, which gave birth to her nonprofit foundation, Out of the Shadows, that advocates for the restoration of women’s mental health after they have suffered trauma.
“My biggest advocacy is for the mental health of women, and for them to realise their true authentic selves. I tend to use my messed-up past as a message for other women to rise up from the ashes of being abused and finally letting go of those who inflicted pain in their lives.”
Kubeka, a mother of four, took in her late sister’s three children to raise them as her own.
SowetanLIVE
Soweto’s own, Tshego Gaelae, dedicates Mrs World win to late niece
Miss World SA jets off to Dubai for training
What you need to know about Zozibini Tunzi's wedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos