LISTEN | 'I was snatched': Yakhe Kwinana claims armed police stormed her home, shows court bruises

Kwinana was arrested on charges of extortion, malicious damage to property and pointing a firearm.
“It [the way I was handled] was not peaceful because they [were] handcuffing me and I resisted, [saying] 'I need to make a statement' — and they pulled me to the car.”
Police allege she committed the crimes in a small village near East London, where she reportedly oversaw the demolition of homes belonging to her victims.
According to police, Kwinana used intimidation and force to collect rent from people living on her land. She allegedly arrived with armed men when confronting occupants, demanding money through threats and violence.
She told the court during her bail application on Wednesday she can’t be kept in prison for charges she will “prove beyond reasonable doubt” are frivolous. She said there was a court order to demolish the homes and remove the tenants.
After a brief appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court last week, the case was transferred to the Eastern Cape.
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana says she thought she was being kidnapped when armed police stormed her home wearing balaclavas during her arrest.
Appearing in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday, Kwinana claimed officers “snatched” her, leaving her with bruises on her arms which she showed the court.
She said she had been aware of the imminent visit by police but was under the impression they were coming to take a statement, adding she had been in communication with them about the time of their visit.
“I prepared a table and my file, which I think is relevant for these charges, which I was going to take them through. To my surprise, they came and filled the house with guns and balaclavas. I was so shocked I thought I was being kidnapped,” she said.
