KZN arts MEC expresses shock at gunning down by cops of radio DJ

KwaZulu-Natal sport, arts and culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula has expressed shock at the killing of Intokozo FM presenter Nkosinathi Biyela in a shoot-out with police.

Biyela was among four suspects gunned down when a red VW Polo in which they were travelling was intercepted by police in Duffs Road along Dumisani Makhaye Drive in KwaMashu on Thursday.

“The entire arts, cultural and creative industry sectors is a gem poorer. Biyela's passing finds the province of KwaZulu-Natal at a low point as it still trying to pick itself up after the passing of radio giants,” said Khawula.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza, the suspects had opened fire when they saw the police and the police retaliated.

“During the shoot-out, three suspects were fatally wounded. A search in the vicinity of the crime scene led to the discovery of the body of the fourth suspect who had attempted to flee but had sustained gunshot wounds,” said Magwaza.

The suspects were found in possession of three firearms. No police officer was injured during the incident. Magwaza said the suspects were wanted for numerous murders, robberies and extortion in the eThekwini district.

Khawula said the radio industry had been dealt a heavy blow.

“Biyela was not just a presenter, but a breadwinner, a role model and a responsible citizen who used the airwaves to fight against social ills, thus contributing towards the greater cause of nation building,” said Khawula.

Biyela was also involved in crime fighting initiatives at the KwaMashu hostel in the north of Durban.

Station manager at Intokozo FM Mxolisi Ntanzi said the news of Biyela’s passing was confirmed on Friday. He called on communities, clients and religious leaders to pray for the station, close friends and family.

“Biyela has been the most dedicated, hardworking presenter of Intokozo FM and has contributed a lot towards the growth of the station since its formation,” said Ntanzi.

Ntanzi said funeral arrangements would be announced once finalised.

