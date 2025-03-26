Saka expressed her disappointment in the manner in which the situation was handled‚ particularly the lack of direct communication from Mposelwa.

“We have recordings of her saying ikhona imali [there is money] but now ayisekho [there’s no money]. My problem is with the treatment we received from Mposelwa from the beginning. The lack of transparency and truth‚ that's my issue.”

The caterer emphasised her company had reached out multiple times with no response‚ only to later find out about the chairperson's position through a Facebook post.

“It’s insane that there’s a Facebook statement being issued. Why is she not replying to us directly? We reached out to her multiple times with no response — but when it’s Facebook she knows how to communicate.”

In response to the allegations‚ Mposelwa addressed the issue on Facebook‚ acknowledging the challenges surrounding the delayed payment.

“As the regional chairperson of the ANC in Joe Gqabi‚ I am aware of the challenges regarding the nonpayment/delayed payment to Elundini Caterers for the ANC birthday celebrations held last month in Nqanqarhu‚” wrote Mposelwa in the Facebook post.

“I take this matter seriously and assure our caterers we are attending to the matter‚ working with the provincial ANC leadership. We value their services and understand the ANC is trying within its limited resources and we cannot undermine them. As an organisation‚ we apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate the patience.”