It now costs R300k to fix one traffic light – Johannesburg Road Agency
Agency says it spends more on fixing signals instead of upgrading infrastructure
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Johannesburg Road Agency said the costs of fixing one traffic light have almost tripled due to the copper thieves who are constantly vandalising them.
Speaking at a media briefing addressing the city’s traffic infrastructure this morning, acting head of department, Sipho Nhlapo, said a traffic light that could have cost them R100,000 to fix now costs close to R200,000. Sometimes the cost even goes up to R300,000, he added.
As a result, the agency is spending more on fixing traffic signals than upgrading infrastructure and at some point they went back to the mayor to request more money to fix what they had already fixed, said Nhlapo.
They are now more focused on finding ways to protect their traffic signals, he said.
“We've put up the bollards on the poles so that it becomes a bit harder to access the copper. Somebody will have to bring a diamond cutter that has to go through all these mediums to reach the copper and I am sure they're going to try.
“We've also started putting some of the cables underground in underground chambers, so that it makes the cables harder to reach. We added cement and concrete so that it makes it even more difficult to access. We keep on adding the cost of fixing a simple traffic light. And that is where the danger is,” said Nhlapo.
“Copper theft is not a small activity that is happening, it's not a few people trying to sell this. There are big companies probably behind this, trying to sell this copper. Two weeks ago, there was a truck driver arrested in Randburg with copper worth R6m. So, it shows that there's a market out there,” said Nhlapo.
Joburg mayor Dada Morero, who was also at the briefing, said water also remains a critical point in the city. However, he said it’s not a matter of shortage but infrastructure.
“We can indicate that with the engagements with the national water department, it has become clear that there is no shortage of water, except that the challenges that we have are infrastructure-related as a result of leaks. “Therefore, the city has, through Joburg Water, identified the leaks and what we have done now is to install what is called noise loggers, which have been installed across the infrastructure around central and other regions.
“We have installed just around 125 of those noise loggers. And by the end of April, we also expect to have completed the commissioning of the loggers and we will install an additional 400 by June 2025,” said Morero
He said in addition to leak detection, Joburg Water is focusing on pressure management to reduce water losses and ensure efficient distribution of water throughout the city.
“From December 2024, 12 pressure-reducing valves were retrofitted with smart controllers with a total of 27 already installed. An additional 100 pressure relief valves will be retrofitted by June 2025. These initiatives are crucial in ensuring the long-term sustainability of our water supply and reducing wastage.”
Morero said while they continue fighting against theft and vandalism, water supply is still a priority.
“Joburg Water continues to provide stationary water tanks and roaming tankers to ensure that residents have access to water. The service is extended daily and we remain committed to addressing the water needs of informal communities across the city. However, the city will not tolerate lawlessness and shall intensify disconnections of illegal connections throughout the City of Johannesburg,” he added.
