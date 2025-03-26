Transport and mining company Tacet says it spends hundreds of thousands of rand on maintaining roads in Lichtenburg as the struggling Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West fails to provide a range of essential services.
The company occupies the premises previously used by dairy company Clover, which left in 2021, citing poor service delivery.
Tacet managing director Bennie Laubscher said deteriorating road conditions have resulted in significant financial and operational strains on businesses in Lichtenburg and surrounding areas.
The company spends about R200,000 a month on road maintenance.
“Our fleet of trucks and company vehicles has sustained extensive damage, and our employees are personally affected as they struggle with ongoing repairs to their private vehicles or [having to pay excessive fees for] using taxi or bus services due to these poor road conditions,” said Laubscher.
“During winter months when dust suppression is required, the cost increases to R240,000 per month. It is crucial to note that these efforts only make the roads marginally drivable. When it rains, pothole filling and grading are not possible, causing the road conditions to deteriorate rapidly,” said Laubscher.
“As a result, our fleet sustains significantly higher maintenance costs than it should throughout the year. The additional monthly maintenance cost on our fleet alone is a minimum of R180,000. In total, the minimum additional monthly cost directly related to the poor road conditions is R420,000.
“When factoring in the increased wear and tear on our employees’ personal vehicles and the higher fares that employees without their own transport are forced to pay to taxi operators due to the poor road conditions, the total additional burden easily exceeds R530,000 per month.”
Company takes over road maintenance task in troubled North West municipality
Tacet spends millions a year doing unpaid government's work
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Sowetan recently reported how the Ditsobotla community attributes the lack of service delivery to political infighting over who should run the municipality. This came to a head last week when two mayors, two municipal managers and two council speakers supported by rival factions all claimed authority.
This resulted in violent clashes, gunfire and injuries.
Due to poor leadership and management, the council has been repeatedly placed under administration since 2021, led by the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
Laubscher said beyond maintaining roads, the company also faced an unreliable electricity supply and water infrastructure failures that adversely affect its operations.
“These service delivery failures place immense strain on businesses trying to operate in an already challenging economic environment.”
Laubscher said while these issues persist, relocation is not a decision Tacet would take lightly, as the business was deeply rooted in the Lichtenburg community. To resolve the severe deterioration of road infrastructure in the area, Laubscher said they have engaged with various levels of government, but despite multiple efforts, these concerns remain unaddressed.
Sowetan has seen the letters the company sent to the national and provincial departments of public works and infrastructure in 2023 and 2024.
James de Villiers, spokesperson for minister Dean Macpherson, said the national department does not deal with road construction.
“That is in the domain of [the] the department of transport.”
He would not confirm receipt of the Tacet letters or if the company had been referred to the relevant department.
