News

City Power halts repairs after workers were attacked, robbed

26 March 2025 - 09:25
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Image: 123RF

Repairs on the Houtkoppen Substation in Randburg, Johannesburg, have been put on hold after City Power employees were attacked on site and robbed on Monday. 

In February, Sowetan reported on another robbery that took place in Alexandra, where a technician was assaulted by protesting residents inside the Alexandra service delivery centre on his way to respond to a power outage affecting customers. 

Issac Mangena, the entity's spokesperson, said: “The repairs on-site [Houtkoppen Substation] have been put on hold until further notice after an incident where the team was robbed of their belongings and hit on the head with a gun while working on repairs.” 

This affected substation is the Oosterand Distributor, which supplies Blouboarand and surrounding areas in Randburg. 

SowetanLIVE 

Gauteng residents demand president takes urgent action on service delivery failures

From lack of housing, a water crisis, hijacked buildings, crime, unemployment, broken traffic lights, deteriorating infrastructure to sewage ...
News
2 weeks ago

Vandalised power substation leaves 95 workers destitute

A municipality's failure to maintain its substations has left 95 employees destitute and not getting salaries for 15 months after their employer, a ...
News
2 months ago

Eskom says illegal miners threaten officials, delay supply restoration in three areas

Eskom says illegal miners are threatening their officials and hampering their work in restoring power to some parts of Carletonville, Fochville and ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget