City Power halts repairs after workers were attacked, robbed

Repairs on the Houtkoppen Substation in Randburg, Johannesburg, have been put on hold after City Power employees were attacked on site and robbed on Monday.
In February, Sowetan reported on another robbery that took place in Alexandra, where a technician was assaulted by protesting residents inside the Alexandra service delivery centre on his way to respond to a power outage affecting customers.
Issac Mangena, the entity's spokesperson, said: “The repairs on-site [Houtkoppen Substation] have been put on hold until further notice after an incident where the team was robbed of their belongings and hit on the head with a gun while working on repairs.”
This affected substation is the Oosterand Distributor, which supplies Blouboarand and surrounding areas in Randburg.
