WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of key witness continues in Joshlin kidnapping trial
By SowetanLIVE - 25 March 2025 - 09:07
Courtesy of SABC News
The cross-examination of Lourentia Lombaard, the key state witness in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Tuesday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
SowetanLIVE
