The Quick Interview | New UP vice-chancellor plans to boost research, innovation

Prof Francis Petersen, the newly inaugurated vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria (UP), aims to elevate the institution's global recognition through groundbreaking research that develops people and fosters new knowledge.
What is your long-term vision for the university and how do you plan to position it as a leader in higher education?
Peterson: The long-term vision for the UP is to be a research-intensive university in Africa, recognised globally for its quality, relevance and impact, developing people, creating new knowledge and making a difference locally and globally.
What steps will you take to enhance the university’s research output and innovation capacity?
Peterson: UP produces excellent research. We will build on this solid base through investment in: supporting/ expanding excellent research, developing and attracting world-class researchers and forming strategic international research alliances and trans-disciplinary platforms.
How do you plan to address issues of transformation, diversity and inclusivity within the university, particularly in leadership, student access and curriculum development?
Peterson: UP will continue to provide a systematic approach towards student success, development, and experience. We foster an institutional culture that offers a welcoming and caring environment but also stimulates innovation. UP will continuously reform and renew its curriculum.
How do you plan to address challenges such as mental health, student protests and staff concerns to create a conducive learning and working environment?
Peterson: Mental health is a growing concern. We will expand our interventions through counselling and digital programmes that offer wellbeing and support, with the assistance of our student counselling unit, department of psychology, and the HR department. With respect to student protests, UP will continue to engage with the student representative council to address key student challenges, hence minimising the risk.
What inspired you to pursue a career in academia?
Peterson: Through my late father [who was a schoolteacher], I had developed a passion for teaching/education and always wanted to know more and asked why things worked and why things did not work. My biggest challenge was the #RhodesMust Fall and #FeesMustFAll campaigns. It tested my resilience and made me question societal fairness and justice.
How do you balance your professional responsibilities with your personal life?
Peterson: It's not easy, I spend more time with the family over weekends. I gym three times a week and love to listen to soothing music.
