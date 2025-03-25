Gauteng police say two people arrested for the murders of six people at an informal settlement in Soshanguve over the weekend are allegedly linked to murders and house robberies that were committed last month.
The suspects, aged 27 and 50, were arrested on Monday and were allegedly also found with firearms that have since been confiscated.
Spokesperson Lit-Gen Christopher Singo said the suspects are allegedly linked to murders and house robberies that occurred on 21 February 2025.
"Both the suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria North magistrate's court on March 26 on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain whether they had been involved in other serious crimes in Gauteng," Singo said.
The men are believed to be part of a group of gunmen who shot and killed a group of people believed to be patrollers in Marry Me informal settlement.
Residents who spoke to Sowetan said they heard people screaming between 10pm and midnight on Friday. Scared of venturing out to investigate, they called the police.
Marry Me murder suspects linked to killings, robberies committed last month
Guns with damaged serial numbers found during pair's arrests
Image: Antonio Muchave
Gauteng police say two people arrested for the murders of six people at an informal settlement in Soshanguve over the weekend are allegedly linked to murders and house robberies that were committed last month.
The suspects, aged 27 and 50, were arrested on Monday and were allegedly also found with firearms that have since been confiscated.
Spokesperson Lit-Gen Christopher Singo said the suspects are allegedly linked to murders and house robberies that occurred on 21 February 2025.
"Both the suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria North magistrate's court on March 26 on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain whether they had been involved in other serious crimes in Gauteng," Singo said.
The men are believed to be part of a group of gunmen who shot and killed a group of people believed to be patrollers in Marry Me informal settlement.
Residents who spoke to Sowetan said they heard people screaming between 10pm and midnight on Friday. Scared of venturing out to investigate, they called the police.
Soshanguve residents in fear after five people are murdered
The screams were followed by a series of gunshots fired in quick succession, they said. It was only in the morning that residents got to know the severity of the incident. Members of a group that usually patrols the area had been severely beaten with sticks, stoned and later set on fire.
Singo said they received information on Monday regarding a group of suspects that have allegedly committed multiple murders and attempted murders in Marry Me over the weekend.
"Police followed up on the information and traced the first suspect to Soshanguve Extension 20. Upon arrival, police recovered one firearm, a 9mm Girsan with ammunition and serial numbers filed off. The police proceeded to the second address in Soshanguve Extension 6 where the second suspect was arrested.
"During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a 9mm CZ with ammunition and its serial number also filed off," he said.
SowetanLIVE
Soshanguve residents in fear after five people are murdered
Soshanguve murders: Arrest made as death toll rises to six
Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos