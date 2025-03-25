Murderer Rassie Nkuna built a house and purchased a BMW and a Land Cruiser while in prison with the money he received from a cash-in-transit heist, he told correctional services investigators.
The revelations are contained in a report by correctional services, which was investigating negligence by its officials in the handling Nkuna during his incarceration at three different facilities.
Nkuna was granted parole in January 2022 despite being classified as a high-risk offender and an absconder from a previous prison sentence.
According to a summary of Nkuna's statement contained in the report, he was arrested twice for a cash-in-transit heist between 2016 and 2017.
"He stated that when he was in prison, he used the money he got from the heist to build a house in Kanyamazane [Mpumalanga] and bought two cars, a BMW 1-series and a Land Cruiser," the reported stated.
He claimed to have used the BMW to assist a church to transport equipment as part of his community service sentence.
Following his release on parole in 2022, Nkuna allegedly went on a killing spree which claimed at least six lives and was also linked to the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich, in April 2022.
Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison
Report reveals purchases were made with cash-in-transit heist money
Image: Thulani Mbele
Murderer Rassie Nkuna built a house and purchased a BMW and a Land Cruiser while in prison with the money he received from a cash-in-transit heist, he told correctional services investigators.
The revelations are contained in a report by correctional services, which was investigating negligence by its officials in the handling Nkuna during his incarceration at three different facilities.
Nkuna was granted parole in January 2022 despite being classified as a high-risk offender and an absconder from a previous prison sentence.
According to a summary of Nkuna's statement contained in the report, he was arrested twice for a cash-in-transit heist between 2016 and 2017.
"He stated that when he was in prison, he used the money he got from the heist to build a house in Kanyamazane [Mpumalanga] and bought two cars, a BMW 1-series and a Land Cruiser," the reported stated.
He claimed to have used the BMW to assist a church to transport equipment as part of his community service sentence.
Following his release on parole in 2022, Nkuna allegedly went on a killing spree which claimed at least six lives and was also linked to the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich, in April 2022.
How murderer Nkuna was paroled before his killing spree
The charges for the Gardee murder were provisionally withdrawn in April 2023 after key state witnesses vanished. He has since confessed to killing his girlfriend Pretty Mazibuko and her sister on May 15 2022 and he is currently serving a life sentence for the two murders.
A police source told Sowetan that Nkuna purchased the BMW for R150,000 including the Land Cruiser on Facebook's marketplace platform.
"He used to send his girlfriend Mazibuko money while he was in prison. It appears he had a cellphone and would always make calls to his girlfriend after purchasing the BMW. He called his friend who is a mechanic to go and check the condition of the car from the seller in Vereeniging," the source said.
It has emerged from court that the BMW Nkuna bought on Facebook's marketplace belonged to Lucky Mogashoa, one of the people he allegedly shot and killed in March 2022. Mogashoa was shot together with his wife Sabeliwe – who was at the time six months pregnant. The couple was shot in front of their two minor children.
According to the police source, the BMW was involved in a car accident in 2021 and taken to a mechanic for repairs, and later reported stolen. Nkuna bought the vehicle before the Mogashoas were killed.
During his trial for the murder of the Mogashoas, a state witness told the court that Nkuna had called him to go check the condition of the car in Vereeniging.
SowetanLIVE
Hillary Gardee suspect linked to brutal murder of married couple
Victims of robbery forced to have sex
I regret my actions, says double murder accused
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos