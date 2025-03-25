Bid to interdict Motshekga over crown

A fresh legal battle has erupted over the Modjadji leadership, with former regent Mpapatla Modjadji turning to the Pretoria high court in a bid to interdict Mathole Motshekga from "meddling in the royal house’s affairs".
Mpapatla has filed court papers to interdict Motshekga, a former ANC member of parliament and the guardian of Princess Masalanabo Modjadji, from representing the Modjadji family in any form.
Mpapatla, who is Masalanabo's maternal uncle, argues that Motshekga unlawfully appointed himself as his niece's guardian and has made public announcements that were exclusively reserved for the royal family. He added that Motshekga is undermining their customs.
In his application, he is requesting the court to restrain Motshekga from addressing or issuing any public statements on behalf of the royal house or the queenship council.
"[Interdict him from] holding himself to be a representative of Balobedu royal family or holding himself out to be an authorised representative of any structure of Balobedu royal family. [Interdict him from] presenting himself to be a chief royal councillor to the Bolobedu royal family," the application states.
The application also adds that Motshekga should be restrained from making any arrangements or planning to arrange the coronation of the queen or the king of Bolobedu, including any other events marking the recognition of the queen.
Mpapatla, who was appointed the regent to the throne after the death of his sister, Makobo Modjadji VI, in June 2005, is opposing the ascendancy of Makobo's daughter Masalanabo as Queen Modjadji VII.
Last year the government recognised the 20-year-old as the new queen of the Balobedu, an announcement that added fuel to the long-running royal dispute and legal challenges over the coveted throne.
Mpapatla's latest interdict also seeks to restrain Motshekga from convening public meetings in the name of the Bolobedu royal family or the queenship council and from undertaking any of the roles and responsibilities.
In his founding affidavit, Mpapatla argues that Motshekga unlawfully appointed himself to be the queen's guardian and assumed the responsibilities of the royal family and those of the queenship council after President Cyril Ramaphosa legally recognised Modjadji as the queen of the Balobedu Queenship.
Mpapatla said during his tenure as the regent of the royal family, they had a discussion and recognised Prince Lekukela Modjadji as the right person to assume the position.
"The resolve of the community has been processed through the structures established in terms of governing framework, and the community awaits the decision of the president on the request," he said.
Mpapatla also said that some of the statements issued by Motshekga were unauthorised and defamatory to both him and members of the royal family.
Motshekga has 10 days from the day of receipt to inform Mpapatla if he intends to oppose the application.
Motshekga told Sowetan that he was not aware of the application to interdict him but was aware of the one they were challenging the president.
"I think they have amended their paper because the one I know about is where I am the fifth respondent but that application will be misinformed. It is ignorance because you can't interdict the spokesperson of the premier or the president from issuing statements on behalf of their principal. They have misdirected themselves," he said.
Bid to interdict Motshekga over crown
Image: GCIS
