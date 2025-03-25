The Gauteng department of e-government has installed 193 new CCTV cameras in townships, informal settlements and hostel areas.
The move aims to improve safety and reduce crime in vulnerable communities. The expansion is part of a larger security project that has already led to the installation of 300 cameras, with plans to add 100 more before the financial year end.
Bonginkosi Dhlamini, MEC for e-government, said: “We remain committed to improving the lives of our people through strategic technology solutions, and these security measures are essential to achieving that goal.”
Lebogang Seroba, a community member from Sedibeng, said: “The increase in surveillance cameras in our area has made a huge difference. We feel safer.”
The department has also partnered with Vumacam. So far, the department has been given access to 6,299 cameras out of the 6,399 targeted, Dhlamini said.
TimesLIVE
193 more CCTV cameras installed in high-risk areas in Gauteng
Sedibeng community member says cameras have made a huge difference
Image: 123RF/pixinoo
The Gauteng department of e-government has installed 193 new CCTV cameras in townships, informal settlements and hostel areas.
The move aims to improve safety and reduce crime in vulnerable communities. The expansion is part of a larger security project that has already led to the installation of 300 cameras, with plans to add 100 more before the financial year end.
Bonginkosi Dhlamini, MEC for e-government, said: “We remain committed to improving the lives of our people through strategic technology solutions, and these security measures are essential to achieving that goal.”
Lebogang Seroba, a community member from Sedibeng, said: “The increase in surveillance cameras in our area has made a huge difference. We feel safer.”
The department has also partnered with Vumacam. So far, the department has been given access to 6,299 cameras out of the 6,399 targeted, Dhlamini said.
TimesLIVE
'Gautrain bleeding passengers, but its expansion is still a priority'
The Quick Interview | Body-worn cameras are important for accountability — Matlala
Police to deploy body-worn cameras this year, Senzo Mchunu confirms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos