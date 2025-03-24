Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of a couple charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography begins at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Trial of couple in child porn case begins at Randburg magistrate’s court
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of a couple charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography begins at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Assets of child-porn accused seized, including luxury car and R640,000
WATCH | Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley in court on child porn and money laundering charges
Relatives refuse to accommodate woman linked to child porn case
Web designer in dock on production of child porn charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos