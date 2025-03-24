News

WATCH LIVE | Trial of couple in child porn case begins at Randburg magistrate’s court

By TimesLIVE - 24 March 2025 - 09:53

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of a couple charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography begins at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Assets of child-porn accused seized, including luxury car and R640,000

The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority has attached property belonging to Darren Wilken and his girlfriend Tiona Megan ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley in court on child porn and money laundering charges

The case of 25-year-old web designer Tiona Megan Moodley, who is facing charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering, continues ...
News
1 month ago

Relatives refuse to accommodate woman linked to child porn case

Relatives of Tiona Moodley, the second accused in the child pornography case, have refused to take her in.
News
1 month ago

Web designer in dock on production of child porn charges

Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley brought a Bible to court on Monday for her first appearance in connection with the seizure of child pornography ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget
Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash