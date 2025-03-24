There is more to consider when buying property at retirement age given that you are no longer able to generate income but are living off your pension savings.
Things retirees must look for when buying property
'Apartment better suited to new way of life'
There is more to consider when buying property at retirement age given that you are no longer able to generate income but are living off your pension savings.
While there are many benefits to investing in a more manageable apartment in later years, retirees need to consider some key factors when making that decision.
It’s important to understand all the financial commitments connected with apartment living.
MD of Renishaw Property Developments, Barto van der Merwe, said it is important to check the levies and ensure that they cover elements such as maintenance, gardening, insurance and waste removal – among other things.
“Today’s retirees are not necessarily looking for just a bit of downtime, but are maximising their time with hobbies, activities and travel where possible.
“They’re also taking advantage of active outdoor lifestyles, getting involved in clubs and community initiatives, and an apartment is better suited to that way of life. However, investors must ensure these apartments meet the unique needs of the retiree,” said Van Der Merwe.
A crucial aspect for retirees is having easy access to daily necessities and Van Der Merwe said when buying an apartment in an estate, investors must check the proximity to shopping centres, medical facilities and leisure activities. Estates that have on-site sports facilities, community centres and recreational offerings such as clubs and outreach programmes will fulfil all these needs, making the apartment feel bigger than it is.
Convenience is also one of the things to consider when looking for a house that will also suit a retirement lifestyle. The apartments must be designed with comfortable large rooms, minimising the need for wide hallways, and single-level access for improved mobility.
