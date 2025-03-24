The Quick Interview | Project to defuse ATM bombings paying off

The CEO of the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric), Nischal Mewalall, says Project Big Bang – which they launched in May 2024 – has reduced ATM bombings by 30.2%. Sowetan spoke to Mewalall about the project which he said has so far led to the identification, tracing and arrests of 46 top perpetrators linked to 69 cases.
Sowetan: What is the Big Bang operation and what does it do?
Mewalall: Project Big Bang was launched to combat the rise in ATM bombings across SA. The initiative is aimed at strengthening collaboration across key sectors – including Sabric, the banking industry, independent ATM deployers, online Intelligence, and the police – by fostering better cooperation. The project seeks to enhance intelligence sharing, improve response effectiveness, and identify key targets more efficiently.
Sowetan: What factors do you believe have contributed to this reduction?
Mewalall: Enhanced collaboration and intelligence sharing played a key role, with information being centralised and jointly analysed by partners. Successful apprehension of suspects through joint intelligence operations reduced the number of individuals capable of carrying out these crimes, leading to a decline in ATM bombings. Lessons learnt, collaboration with partners, enhanced security measure, and preventive techniques deployed by industry and partners has contributed towards a reduction.
Sowetan: What challenges did you face in assembling the team and during the execution of the operation?
Mewalall: Strengthening collaboration and intelligence sharing was a significant factor in the project's success. Information was centralised and jointly analysed by the partners. Incident information was immediately shared with various lead teams. Reactive and proactive operational teams were tasked accordingly, and promptly, to respond to incidents and address gathered and shared intelligence
Sowetan: What is the profile of a typical ATM bomber?
Mewalall: ATM bombers often have prior criminal records, particularly involving violent crimes, theft, or other forms of organised crime. These individuals typically operate within well-structured syndicates specialising in various forms of financial crime, including cash-in-transit heists. They possess technical knowledge of explosives and ATM mechanisms, often using commercial explosives or improvised devices to execute their attacks.
Sowetan: Where are the current hotspots for ATM bombings?
Mewalall: The current hotspot is Gauteng. Suspects are targeting ATMs across a wide range of business sites in the province.
Sowetan: What advice or precautionary measures would you recommend to the public if they notice an ATM bombing in progress?
Mewalall: In the event to identify any suspicious objects or activity around an ATM, contact law enforcement immediately. Provide them with as much information as possible, including the location, number of suspects, and any details about their appearance or vehicles. Explosives can cause significant damage and injury, so it's essential to move to a safe location as quickly as possible. If safe to do so, warn others in the vicinity to stay away from the area. This can help prevent injuries.
The Quick Interview | Project to defuse ATM bombings paying off
