They ascended to the house led by a praise singer while singing as the elders led at the front.
"Siyakhuleka, siyakhuleka aboMkhatshwa, size ngokuhle... sithunywe Ingonyama yaMaZulu," they said while waiting to be let into the royal house.
The princess had represented Mpumalanga in Miss Indoni, a competition meant to encourage young women to observe their culture and preserve their virginity.
Both families' representatives did not want to speak to Sowetan on the record, citing the ceremony at the weekend was not the official event but a pre-amble for talks.
"Since you know the traditions of royal families, this is not a formal negotiation but it's what we called 'kufaka Lubhoko' – testing the waters," said one of the delegates.
WATCH | Royal delegates open talks for Zulu king's new bride in Mpumalanga
Image: SUPPLIED
The Zulu royal family has opened lobola negotiations with the Mawewe royal house in Mpumalanga on behalf of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini to marry their granddaughter, Princess Sihle Mdluli.
Mdluli, 25, is the daughter of Chief Khulile Mkhatshwa of the Mawewe Indlamadoda Royal Authority at Mgobodzi village near the Eswatini border in Mpumalanga.
One of the delegates of the Zulu royal house told Sowetan that Princess Sihle has since been kept in one of the kingdom's royal houses and has been formally introduced to the inner family.
Sowetan witnessed the delegation from the Zulu royal family arriving at the Mawewe Tribal Council on Sunday in buses and private cars.
They ascended to the house led by a praise singer while singing as the elders led at the front.
"Siyakhuleka, siyakhuleka aboMkhatshwa, size ngokuhle... sithunywe Ingonyama yaMaZulu," they said while waiting to be let into the royal house.
The princess had represented Mpumalanga in Miss Indoni, a competition meant to encourage young women to observe their culture and preserve their virginity.
Both families' representatives did not want to speak to Sowetan on the record, citing the ceremony at the weekend was not the official event but a pre-amble for talks.
"Since you know the traditions of royal families, this is not a formal negotiation but it's what we called 'kufaka Lubhoko' – testing the waters," said one of the delegates.
"After that we shall send a message to the Zulu kingdom and that's when negotiations [for marriage] will take place if they are happy with the lobola price," said one of the Mawewe royal family members.
The king's right-hand man, Prince Gumbela Zulu, said what was seen in a video is an internal family matter.
“The king had instructed us not to talk about the matter until a formal announcement is made,” said Zulu.
He said they were supposed to go the Ndwandwes after their daughter arrived at Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma.
Mdluli's mother, inkhosi Mkhatshwa said they are not allowed to talk about the matter. “Even though I am inkhosi they are elders in the family who still guide me,” she said.
Close family members from both sides were locked inside the house while the Zulu delegation and the Mkhwatshwa community danced to traditional songs outside.
Among those who came to attend the ceremony was former deputy minister of social development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu. She was seen talking to the queen mother of the Mawewe royal house.
Other prominent attendees were former deputy minister of international relations Candith Mashego Dlamini and former MEC for social development in Mpumalanga, Thandi Shongwe. - Additional Reporting TimesLIVE
SowetanLIVE
National state of disaster declared in KZN after downpours lead to death and destruction
Zulu King: I'm not a warlord, also not a coward
An attempt to close Ithala is an attack on the monarchy and that's war, says Zulu king
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos