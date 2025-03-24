Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for residents of a Limpopo village who dragged a man outside and burnt him to death after allegedly finding him naked and trying to rape an old woman.
The incident happened on Sunday in Vuwani.
According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the deceased has been identified as Singo Tshifhiwa.
Mashaba said preliminary investigations revealed that Tshifhiwa had allegedly gone into a house with the old woman and tried to rape her.
The woman then screamed, attracting the attention of residents who rushed to where she was.
“The members of the community assembled and found the deceased naked. The deceased, estimated to be in mid-30s was taken outside the house and burnt to death on the street.
“Police were informed about the incident and rushed to the area. On their arrival at the scene, they found a male victim lying on the ground with severe burning wounds on his body without any clothes and nobody at the scene,” said Mashaba.
Police provincial commissioner Lit-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident and urged communities to resist the temptation of taking the law into their own hands and report all criminal activities to the police.
Mashaba said a manhunt for the people who burnt Tshifhiwa is under way and anyone with information that can assist with their arrest should contact Sgt Randzu Mabedle at 079-849-6309 or crime stop number 086-001-0111. He said they could also go to their nearest police station or report on MySAPSApp.
Police launch manhunt for people who burnt a man to death
