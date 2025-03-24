Just a day after a pilot died when his plane crashed as spectators watched during an airshow in the Western Cape, another plane crashed – this time in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
On Monday, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) revealed that their Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed they were investigating the Thohoyandou incident in which three people were seriously injured.
"A pilot and two passengers were on board a Jabiru J430 aircraft in a private flight from the Nandoni airfield in Thohoyandou to Louis Trichardts airfield when the accident occurred approximately 23km east of the Nandoni airfield," the SACAA said in a statement.
"All three occupants sustained serious injuries and the AIID has dispatched an investigator to the site and the scene has been secured.
Pilot, two passengers sustain serious injuries in Limpopo air crash
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
Just a day after a pilot died when his plane crashed as spectators watched during an airshow in the Western Cape, another plane crashed – this time in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
On Monday, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) revealed that their Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed they were investigating the Thohoyandou incident in which three people were seriously injured.
"A pilot and two passengers were on board a Jabiru J430 aircraft in a private flight from the Nandoni airfield in Thohoyandou to Louis Trichardts airfield when the accident occurred approximately 23km east of the Nandoni airfield," the SACAA said in a statement.
"All three occupants sustained serious injuries and the AIID has dispatched an investigator to the site and the scene has been secured.
"A preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website in 30 days from the day of the accident."
The day before the Sunday crash, test pilot James O’Connell died during the West Coast Airshow in Saldanha after his Impala Mark 1 aircraft crashed during a flying display.
Despite the aircraft appearing stable through most of the performance, a sudden loss of altitude during the final manoeuvre led to the crash at about 3pm. A large billow of black smoke signalled the severity of the accident, much to the horror of the spectators.
The air show's organisers confirmed that O'Connell was performing a routine display intended to demonstrate the capabilities of the Impala Mark 1.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos