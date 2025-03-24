A case against four men, including two police officers, arrested in connection with robbery and kidnapping of two security guards has been postponed to Friday.
The officers appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday as Gauteng police announced that two traffic officials have been arrested for the same crime.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspects are connected to two Kempton Park cases of truck hijacking and carjacking.
One incident captured on a video circulating widely on social media shows two traffic cops stopping a G4S security van, with a police officer in the background carrying a firearm.
The footage also depicts two civilian men dragging security guards out of the van and they were kidnapped.
“Information from the interview [with a person who tipped police off] led the police to two more civilian suspects who were found in possession of three firearms and signal-jamming devices. All suspects were positively identified through video footage seized by the police from the scene,” said Nevhuhulwi.
The four suspects were arrested on Thursday while the traffic cops were apprehended on Friday, Nevhuhulwi said.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni welcomed the arrests and commended the team for their commitment to ensuring that those who break the law are brought to book.
“It is disheartening to see those who are expected to enforce and uphold the law being the ones who work together with the criminals to terrorise our communities. This arrest should send a strong message to those few rotten potatoes within the service that the arm of the law is too long and we will surely catch up with them,” said Mthombeni.
Nevhuhulwi said police investigations continue.
The group has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms, and the use of signal-jamming devices.
SowetanLIVE
Kidnapping case against cops postponed
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A case against four men, including two police officers, arrested in connection with robbery and kidnapping of two security guards has been postponed to Friday.
The officers appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday as Gauteng police announced that two traffic officials have been arrested for the same crime.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspects are connected to two Kempton Park cases of truck hijacking and carjacking.
One incident captured on a video circulating widely on social media shows two traffic cops stopping a G4S security van, with a police officer in the background carrying a firearm.
The footage also depicts two civilian men dragging security guards out of the van and they were kidnapped.
“Information from the interview [with a person who tipped police off] led the police to two more civilian suspects who were found in possession of three firearms and signal-jamming devices. All suspects were positively identified through video footage seized by the police from the scene,” said Nevhuhulwi.
The four suspects were arrested on Thursday while the traffic cops were apprehended on Friday, Nevhuhulwi said.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni welcomed the arrests and commended the team for their commitment to ensuring that those who break the law are brought to book.
“It is disheartening to see those who are expected to enforce and uphold the law being the ones who work together with the criminals to terrorise our communities. This arrest should send a strong message to those few rotten potatoes within the service that the arm of the law is too long and we will surely catch up with them,” said Mthombeni.
Nevhuhulwi said police investigations continue.
The group has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms, and the use of signal-jamming devices.
SowetanLIVE
Police launch manhunt for people who burnt a man to death
Six police personnel killed in Kenya by suspected Al-Shabaab fighters
Free State police launch manhunt for suspect after man killed on farm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos