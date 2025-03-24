FREE TO READ | Every drop counts: protect, preserve, provide

SA’s water infrastructure faces immense pressure, from ageing systems to high levels of water wastage and pollution.

Yet, there’s hope. Across the nation, forward-thinking innovators are developing solutions that ensure every drop counts – from advanced water recycling methods to technology-driven irrigation systems in agriculture.

This edition explores the intersection of climate change and water scarcity highlighting the vital link between preserving water resources and building a sustainable, future.

We also examine what water security means for South Africans – equitable access, efficient infrastructure and sustainable management practices.

Water is both a challenge and an opportunity. Let us work together –governments, businesses and

citizens –to protect this vital resource. The time to act is now. After all, securing water is about securing life.

Raina Julies