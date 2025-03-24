Electricity connected to over 2,670 households in seven informal settlements – City Power

She said many of these informal settlements had resorted to illegal connections, which not only pose a danger to residents’ lives but also place enormous strain on the electricity network, leading to frequent outages and equipment failures.
“Our mission to electrify informal settlements underscores our belief that everyone deserves access to safe and reliable energy.
“The microgrids we are implementing, among other initiatives, not only empower communities and safeguard their human rights but also contribute to a more sustainable and safer Johannesburg,” said Mashava.
“These groundbreaking green energy projects form part of City Power’s broader strategy to address the energy needs of the province’s growing informal settlements,” she said.
However, Mashava said, there were more than 300 informal settlements in Joburg at their last count and it is “extremely difficult” to keep up with the demand for reliable and affordable electricity.
“We strive to ensure that, with the limited budget we receive each year, we bring light to thousands of underserved residents – contributing to social and economic development in our city,” Mashava added.
She said while the constitution “does not explicitly list access to electricity as a human right”, the South African Human Rights Commission recognises that a lack of electricity for residents infringes on other fundamental rights, including human dignity and access to adequate housing, water and healthcare.
“It is for this reason that City Power, despite limited resources, remains committed to electrifying communities, particularly informal settlements, to ensure greater access to electricity – an essential service for social and economic development,” said Mashava.
The power entity said the residents have been put on prepaid and will be expected to pay for the electricity they consume.
“While City Power continues to expand access to electricity, we urge communities to take an active role in protecting the infrastructure that powers their homes and businesses. Vandalism, theft, and illegal connections not only lead to prolonged outages but also compromise safety and service delivery.”
