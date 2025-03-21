News

WATCH | Deputy president Paul Mashatile leads national commemoration of Human Rights Day

By TimesLIVE - 21 March 2025 - 12:50

Deputy president Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address at this year's Human Rights Day commemoration event in Kariega, Eastern Cape, on Friday.

The events this year are being held under the theme “Deepening a culture of social justice and human rights”.

TimesLIVE (video courtesy of SABC News)

SABC to screen Archbishop Tutu's documentary on Human Rights Day

While the first two episodes of the four-part biography by emerging production company Attuned You, in collaboration with Arena Holdings and the ...
Entertainment
2 days ago

READER LETTER | We dare not forget the massacres

Friday marks the 65th anniversary of the Sharpeville and Langa massacres. On this day, March 21 1960, the oppressed masses of this country took to ...
Opinion
1 day ago

OPINION | The global assault on human rights is a danger to gender justice and reproductive freedom

It is painful and infuriating to watch the international human rights order that inspired our constitution come under attack by right-wing political ...
Opinion
3 days ago

FREE TO READ | Unpacking our lived experiences

SA is undoubtedly serious when it comes to protecting human rights. After all, it is the only country in Africa to legalise same-sex marriage and ...
News
1 day ago

