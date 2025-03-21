News

Three arrested after Bloemfontein jewellery heist

The suspects, aged between 35 and 37, were arrested shortly after the robbery

By Kim Swartz - 21 March 2025 - 10:45
Three suspects aged between 35 and 37 are expected to appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court soon for business robbery.
Image: SUPPLIED

Three suspects arrested a few hours after allegedly robbing a Bloemfontein jewellery store on Thursday are expected to appear in court soon.

According police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, the suspects were arrested a few hours after the robbery. 

Kareli said the suspects entered the store at about 10.33am and one them approached the cashier at the counter with a firearm and demanded they open the display cases containing jewellery.

“While the armed suspect controlled the employees, the second suspect proceeded to fill a black bag with jewellery. After collecting the stolen items, the suspects exited the store through entrance three of the mall. A third individual was observed standing outside the entrance,” Kareli said. 

He said after taking the jewellery the suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla. 

The provincial serious and violent crime, murder and robbery unit members were roped in and launched a manhunt. 

The investigation led multidisciplinary teams to a house in Rocklands where the white Toyota vehicle was found, Kareli said.

“Three suspects aged 35, 35, and 37 years were arrested and the vehicle used as a getaway during the robbery was recovered and reported as stolen at Kagisanong police station earlier this week.

“The three will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court soon for business robbery,” said Kareli. 

TimesLIVE

