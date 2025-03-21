News

Police officers arrested in connection with 'blue light' robberies

By Kim Swartz - 21 March 2025 - 16:27
Two police officials among the suspects arrested in connection to blue light robberies. Stock image
Two police officials among the suspects arrested in connection to blue light robberies. Stock image
Image: 123RF/radututa

Four suspects, including two police officials, linked to blue light robberies were arrested on Thursday. 

The suspects were linked to two cases of alleged truck hijackings and carjackings in Kempton Park in Gauteng. 

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said on Thursday the team operationalised information which revealed the alleged involvement of the two police officers, who were then summoned to the police station and interviewed.

“Information from the interview led the police to two more civilian suspects who were found in possession of three firearms and signal jamming devices,” she said. 

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni commended the team for their commitment in ensuring that those who break the law are brought to book.

“It is disheartening to see those who are expected to enforce and uphold the law being the ones who work together with the criminals to terrorise our communities. This arrest should send a strong message to those few rotten potatoes within the service that the arm of the law is too long, and we will surely catch up with them,” said Mthombeni.

TimesLIVE 

Gauteng community safety committee welcomes arrest of Norwood police station commander

The station commander is accused of illegally seizing goods from a store in Johannesburg.
News
7 hours ago

Police nab suspect connected to Rea Vaya bus drivers’ killings

Gauteng police have arrested one person for the murders of two Rea Vaya drivers who were shot dead in Soweto.
News
7 hours ago

Former cop in dock in connection with murder of girlfriend’s daughter

A former police officer is accused of violent behaviour towards his girlfriend and at his parental home before the murder of a 14-year-old girl.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget