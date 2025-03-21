Gauteng police have arrested one person for the murders of two Rea Vaya drivers who were shot dead in Soweto.
Spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they received a tip-off about the suspect's vehicle which is alleged to have been used during the incident.
"[The car] was circulated and led to the arrest of the suspect in Linden,” Nevhuhulwi said.
“The suspect was arrested on March 18 in connection to the two shooting incidents that happened on February 3 at Protea and Mapetla. During the shooting two bus drivers were killed.
“He appeared before the Protea magistrate's court on Thursday and was remanded in custody until March 27. Police investigations continue.”
The first bus driver was killed in Protea Glen when he stopped at traffic lights along Wild Chestnut Street.
The second incident took place along Tshithuthune Street. An eyewitness said he was the last passenger on the bus when he heard gunshots and took cover. He later realised that the driver had been shot, Nevhuhulwi said at the time.
He tried to drive the bus, but crashed into a wall.
SowetanLIVE
Police nab suspect connected to Rea Vaya bus drivers’ killings
Vehicle tip-off helps secure arrest
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SowetanLIVE
