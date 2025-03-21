Mashatile calls for people to be given land so they can farm, build their own houses

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says people must be given land so they can use it for agricultural purposes and build their own homes.
Mashatile made the remarks in his Human Rights Day address at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega, Eastern Cape.
“Abantu bakithi banikezwe umhlaba. Balime, bakhe izindlu zabo. [Our people must be given land so they can farm and build their houses].
“The National Development Plan further emphasises the importance of land reform in unlocking the potential of the agricultural sector to drive dynamic economic growth and create employment opportunities that contribute to a more just and prosperous future,” Mashatile said.
He said apartheid had a huge economic impact due to its systemic dominance, marginalisation and dispossession as the Natives Land Act of 1913 restricted land ownership and occupation by Black South Africans, leading to forced removals and the creation of “native reserves”, ultimately paving the way for further racial segregation.
“Our land reform agenda is therefore a crucial step towards healing the historical wounds of the past, as it acknowledges that land dispossession remains one of the most lasting and difficult legacies of that era,” he said.
Mashatile said the Expropriation Act, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January this year, signifies a shift towards a more inclusive approach to land ownership, incorporating the principle of 'public interest' in land acquisition, and demonstrating a commitment to social justice and redress.
“We would like to reiterate that South Africa, as a sovereign state, would not disregard its policies and activities aimed at rectifying historical injustices due to external pressure. We are confident that we have chosen the correct path to establishing an equitable society, and we will not deviate from it,” Mashatile said.
Earlier, Mashatile together with minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie, minister of justice and constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi, minister of social development Nokuzola Tolashe and deputy minister of justice and constitutional development Andries Nel took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Langa Massacre Monument in Kariega.
The monument honours the 35 people killed and 27 people wounded when police opened fire on mourners at a funeral in March 1985.
McKenzie used his platform to challenge Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa to fix the division between coloured and black people, saying there is no difference between the two racial groups.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said while reflecting on the tragic events of the Sharpeville and Langa massacres, his government reaffirms its commitment to human rights, dignity and socioeconomic transformation.
“This commemoration is a time to honour the resilience of our people and recommit ourselves to building an inclusive society free from discrimination and inequality,” Mabuyane said.
Mashatile, McKenzie and Mabuyane also handed over a state-of-the-art multipurpose sports facility at Ndulula primary school. “The facility offers a range of sporting activities including five-a-side soccer, netball, basketball and volleyball.
“The facility boasts a 15-year limited warranty on the playing surface, ensuring a lifespan of over 20 years. This investment demonstrates government commitment to promoting community development and social cohesion through sports,” said Mabuyane.
TimesLIVE
