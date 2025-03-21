According to police, on August 21, 2020, Govender, accompanied by a civilian who introduced himself as an employee of Adams and Adams company and was an expert in terms of illicit cigarettes, allegedly approached the shop owner.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng community safety committee welcomes arrest of Norwood police station commander
The station commander is accused of illegally seizing goods from a store in Johannesburg
Image: X: South African Justice, Crime Prevention & Security
The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has commended the provincial police anti-corruption unit for the arrest of the Norwood station commander, hailing the move as reaffirming the commitment to root out corruption and criminality in law enforcement agencies.
The station commander, Col Logan Govender, appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court earlier this week on charges of theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
He was granted R3,000 bail.
The station commander is accused of illegally seizing goods worth about R165,000 from a store.
According to police, on August 21, 2020, Govender, accompanied by a civilian who introduced himself as an employee of Adams and Adams company and was an expert in terms of illicit cigarettes, allegedly approached the shop owner.
Govender then alleged that he had received a tip-off about illicit cigarettes from the crime intelligence unit. They then started to search the shop and confiscated the stock of Alfacker molasses flavours valued at R165,000. The owner of the shop was not arrested and no criminal case was opened.
The goods were booked in at Johannesburg Central police station and immediately released to the civilian. It was claimed that the goods would be taken to the laboratory for examination.
The complainant then went to the police station and discovered that his goods were not there. They went to Adams and Adams to inquire about the goods and discovered that the civilian was unknown to the store.
A docket was sent to the director for public prosecutions for a decision, which led to the prosecution of Govender and the civilian, Oelof Abraham du Plooy.
The community safety committee, chaired by Dr Bandile Masuku, welcomed Govender's arrest saying it sends a strong message that no individual, regardless of their rank or position, is above the law.
“The committee is deeply disappointed by the alleged conduct of the station commander, which undermines public trust in law enforcement and tarnishes the integrity of members of the South African Police Service.
“Such actions, particularly by senior officials, are embarrassing, unacceptable and erode the confidence of communities in the criminal justice system,” Masuku said in a statement.
