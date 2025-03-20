News

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case continues

By TimesLIVE - 20 March 2025 - 10:13

Courtesy of SABC News

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial in the high court, sitting at Saldanha on the Cape West Coast, continues on Thursday.

The child's mother Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Apollis and Steveno van Rhyn are facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Six-year-old Joshlin went missing a year ago. 

State's key witness breaks down twice in Joshlin trafficking trial

The state's key witness broke down twice during cross-examination on Wednesday, halting the human trafficking trial regarding missing Joshlin Smith ...
21 hours ago

Police constable sister testifies against 'Kelly' in Joshlin kidnap trial

Racquel “Kelly” Smith told her sister six days after reporting her six-year-old daughter Joshlin missing that she believed the child was nearby, ...
2 days ago

'I feel deeply hurt': witness expresses regret over fate of Joshlin Smith

A former accused turned state witness on Monday said she feels deeply hurt about what happened to six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
3 days ago

'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial

A day before Joshlin Smith went missing her mother confided in a friend that she had sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000, the friend told the ...
6 days ago

