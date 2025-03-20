The Quick Interview | Tutu foundation takes sexual health services to schools

The Desmond Tutu Health Foundation has taken vital health services straight to schools in the Western Cape, offering contraceptives, services for sexually transmitted infections, and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) to pupils 15 years and older.
The foundation’s CEO, Linda-Gail Bekker, speaks to Sowetan about the importance of their initiative.
Sowetan: Tell us more about the programme.
Bekker: It’s called Fast Prep, like fast food. The idea was that we make sure that HIV prevention together with sexual reproductive health services are rolled out to saturation in a single health district. So for this, the Western Cape government gave us Klipfontein Mitchells Plain Health Sub District, which has about one million people with many schools and clinics, and we also have mobiles. The idea was that we went in to provide HIV prevention and sexual reproductive health services wherever we could.
Sowetan: What prompted the foundation to start this initiative?
Bekker: I think we absolutely realise that young people are in need of good information as they mature into their sexual lives, [because] many commence sexual debut at an age when they may still be at school. It seems a very important task to ensure that people have the best information available to them and that they can access the right services to be able to take care of themselves.
Sowetan: What has been the response from pupils?
Bekker: I think school-going adolescents love convenience. They love access to services that are relevant to them, that are appropriate for them, and that are tailored for them. And that’s exactly what we try to do for adolescents, reaching out to them in a variety of different ways, including mobile services.
Sowetan: Have there been any challenges in reaching the target age group?
Bekker: Some of the challenges are that we definitely do not want to, in any way, distract young people at school and so we try to be as unobtrusive as possible. Also, we definitely don't want to stigmatise any individual who may use these services. So, again, discretion is important. We try to be efficient. We try to bring no-nonsense information and tailored services.
Image: Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
