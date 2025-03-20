Recent flood destruction cost eThekwini about R1.4bn and counting

A report on the cost of the damage to parts of eThekwini municipality during the recent heavy rains puts the figure at more than R1.4bn.
A report on the cost of the damage to parts of eThekwini municipality during the recent heavy rains puts the figure at more than R1.4bn.
The report — presented by the disaster management and emergency controls unit to the city’s executive committee on Tuesday — covers downpours in February and early March except for rainfall which caused widespread flooding on March 13 and 14, the impact of which is still being assessed.
That rainfall resulted in entrapments, damaged houses, flooded and blocked roads and several accidents.
“The report included proactive measurements, incident and damage assessments, as well as costs associated with recovery,” the city said on Wednesday.
“Cost implications from these rains amount to R1,368,668,774 for capital expenditure and R59,724,150 for operating expenditure.”
Three people from two homes in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, were buried alive by mudslides when their houses collapsed on February 20.
Six others were washed away in the southern townships of Lamontville and Chatsworth during overnight flooding a week later.
The city said the costs included burial assistance for families of the victims.
The committee recommended the municipality reprioritise its existing budget to cover the R59.7m needed for the immediate and short-term responses to stabilise the situation.
“The long-term budget is to be sourced from disaster grant funding should the classification of a local disaster be made.”
The executive committee was also furnished with a final review of its organisational (macro) structure. The report follows a staff establishment review to address issues like hierarchy, reporting lines and cross-functional collaborations to ensure job descriptions aligned with the city’s goals.
The review commenced in September 2023 and a draft macro structure was approved by the council in December.
A series of consultation sessions were held with recognised unions, the executive management committee and KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi.
This structure includes city manager, executive director, director of directorate and deputy director of division.
