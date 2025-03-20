IN PICS | Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's terrorism trial set for November

Senior MK Party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla made a fleeting appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, sitting at the Durban magistrate's court, on Thursday when a date was set for her terrorism trial.
Zuma-Sambudla, 42, daughter of former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, is facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots.
She handed herself over at the Durban Central police station in January, where she was arrested and processed. She was released on warning.
The matter was adjourned to August 14 after senior prosecutor Yuri Gangai told judge Sharmaine Balton the state and the defence had consulted and set a trial date for November 10 to 28.
On Thursday defence counsel advocate Dali Mpofu said they had received the police docket from the state.
Moments after the court sitting was adjourned, supporters broke into song, singing struggle songs.
NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the defence had not yet submitted their representation for the state to drop its case to escalate the matter to the national director of public prosecutions' (NDPP) office.
“If they do so ... the NDPP will consider, based on what she has before her. She will also have to get a report from the director of public prosecutions,” said Mhaga.
He said in terms of the NPA Act, the NDPP can only review a decision on whether to prosecute after consulting the relevant parties.
“Having examined what is presented, she [NDPP Shamila Batohi] has to make an independent decision after reviewing what the defence has presented and the state.”
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The state is ready to proceed with the trial, said Mhaga.
“We disclosed the contents of the police docket in order for the [defence] to prepare for trial.”
The hurdle now lay with the issue of representation, he said.
“Hopefully by August 14 it will be on the roll, so we hope there will not be an interlocutory application which will frustrate the progression to finality.”
Outside court, senior MK Party member Nkosinathi Nhleko was adamant the matter will not go to trial.
“It will fizzle out. Why do you waste so much time and resources?” he asked.
