From chillers to a forum to share trauma
Organisation holds monthly focus group meetings for men
Image: Supplied
What started as casual Sunday jazz chillers has transformed into a safe space for men who were sexually abused as children as well as those being abused at home to cry and even speak freely about their trauma.
Through Men Up, these Mbombela, Mpumalanga, men can share their experiences without the fear of being ridiculed or judged.
Lucky Masango, also known as Mr Gates, started the organisation by chance back in 2019.
Masango and his friends were relaxing one afternoon and started joking about how some of them would suddenly rush home after receiving calls from their wives.
That joke, however, led to a deeper discussion about societal expectations placed on men, ultimately inspiring the formation of Men Up.
According to Masango, the organisation aims to create a safe environment where men can freely express their emotions without being told that “men don’t cry”.
“We are trying to bring men to a point where they can openly talk about their childhood traumas. This organisation focuses on men who are tired of carrying the burden of being scarred while still being expected to live a normal life,” said 42-year-old Masango.
“We have men who have lived with the secret of being sexually abused and whenever they begin to recall the incident, they just burst into tears and leave the room,” said Masango.
This foundation challenges the traditional roles of men in society and emphasises that men, too, can be victims of GBV, not just perpetrators, he said.
To facilitate healing and open discussions, the organisation holds two focus group meetings each month, both virtually and in person. These physical meetings, referred to as “warm bodies”, take place at Masango’s house, in his garage or in a nearby pub called the Spy2Sky Joint in Mbombela.
Despite virtual sessions having higher attendance, some men still attend the in-person meetings. Masango said it is during these gatherings that men begin to understand the importance of sharing their emotions and subsequently many eventually agree to seek professional counselling.
One particularly emotional story shared during a "warm bodies" session involved a man who secretly conducted a DNA test on his children, only to discover that his last-born child was the only one biologically his.
The man is still with his wife but to this day she remains unaware of his discovery.
“He was torn apart when he shared his story. He felt ready to leave everything behind and start over. But through discussions and support, he is slowly forcing himself to continue loving all three children,” said Masango.
He said they hold virtual sessions to create an even more safe space for men to share what they are going through. This approach aims to break the silence surrounding male victimhood in GBV, fostering an environment of healing and accountability among men, he said.
Timothy Nyambose told Sowetan attending Men Up counselling meetings saved him from ending his marriage.
“When I was experiencing a drift in my marriage, the only thing I saw was the door. I couldn’t find other ways to deal with the conflicts and problems in my house apart from wanting separation.
“These meetings have become an easy way for us to breathe out our silent battles as men and we are learning that there are other ways to deal with marital problems than resorting to violence or leaving,” said the 40-year-old member.
Men Up also receives invites from schools to speak with boy pupils whenever principals face problems with their behaviour.
Masango said this has become an opportunity for them to offer toiletries to these young boys because girls are always considered but a boy child remains without assistance.
