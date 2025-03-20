She said the shooting was suspected to be related to taxi violence and the matter would be investigated by the provincial taxi violence unit.
Four people killed, student and two others wounded in shooting at Doornfontein taxi rank
Four people were killed on Thursday morning when a group of armed men stormed a taxi rank in Doornfontein in downtown Johannesburg and fired randomly.
According to police, four people were declared dead on the scene while three were taken to hospital with injuries.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said one of the wounded was a university student who was waiting for a bus.
She said the shooting was suspected to be related to taxi violence and the matter would be investigated by the provincial taxi violence unit.
Police are also investigating a shooting at the Zonkizizwe taxi rank which claimed the lives of three people on Wednesday.
“It is reported that unknown people driving a white BMW randomly shot at bystanders at the rank. The deceased were identified as taxi drivers. Two passengers were injured and taken to hospital,” Nevhuhulwi said.
No arrests have been made yet.
