News

EFF leads march to demand answers over uMkhanyakude water crisis

By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE - 20 March 2025 - 12:19
uMkhanyakude mayor Siphile Mdaka (right) accepted a memorandum from EFF leaders in KwaZulu-Natal led by provincial chairperson Mongezi Thwala.
uMkhanyakude mayor Siphile Mdaka (right) accepted a memorandum from EFF leaders in KwaZulu-Natal led by provincial chairperson Mongezi Thwala.
Image: SUPPLIED

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has given uMkhanyakude district municipality a seven-day ultimatum to provide solutions to the water crisis.

Many people in uMkhanyakude do not have access to water despite the area being home to one of the country's biggest dams.

Hundreds of EFF members and residents marched to the municipality offices in Mkhuze on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal EFF chairperson Mongezi Thwala said: “It is unacceptable [that] people of uMkhanyakude continue to suffer without access to a reliable water supply despite substantial funds being allocated to water infrastructure projects.”

The EFF is seeking:

  • the exact date on which residents can expect the full restoration of water services;
  • the expected completion date of the Nondabuya community water scheme project;
  • a detailed breakdown of the total amount spent on the project to date, including a full financial report accounting for the R130.6m already incurred;
  • outcomes of the investigation into the project and why the report has not been tabled before council;
  • a breakdown of projects under way in uMkhanyakude District and their status; and
  • what steps, if any, have been explored to nationalise the Jozini dam under state custodianship to ensure residents have access to clean and usable water.

uMkhanyakude mayor Siphile Mdaka, who accepted the memorandum, said he would ensure they respond within the stipulated time.

Mdaka said everyone deserves to have access to water. “As government we will respond to the plight of our people,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Recent flood destruction cost eThekwini about R1.4bn and counting

A report on the cost of the damage to parts of eThekwini municipality during the recent heavy rains puts the figure at more than R1.4bn.
News
2 hours ago

eThekwini gets R10bn to overhaul water, power, solid waste systems

eThekwini municipality has allocated about R10bn to rebuild water, electricity and solid waste management infrastructure.
News
1 day ago

OPINION | Saving water, responsible use should be a collective effort

March is not only National Water Month but also Human Rights Month, a dual significance that reminds us that water is not just a scarce resource; it ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Honour for man who used his R1.3m RAF payment to bring water to his village

The Mpumalanga man who used R1,3m from his Road Accident Fund payout to supply his village with running water, will be honoured for his act of ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

MEC Maile tables Gauteng budget
Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash