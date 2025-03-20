The attempted murder case against businessman Edwin Sodi has been struck from the court roll after the complainants withdrew.
It is believed an out-of-court settlement was reached with his estranged wife Nthateng Lerata, who laid charges against him in 2022.
Lerata alleged she and a male friend were attacked by Sodi in the couple’s Bryanston home. It was reported at the time he allegedly attempted to shoot at them but the gun misfired.
At the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, Sodi said he was relieved the case was over. He said it had been a time-consuming process as he had appeared in court more than 20 times.
TimesLIVE
Attempted murder case against Edwin Sodi pulled from court roll
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The attempted murder case against businessman Edwin Sodi has been struck from the court roll after the complainants withdrew.
It is believed an out-of-court settlement was reached with his estranged wife Nthateng Lerata, who laid charges against him in 2022.
Lerata alleged she and a male friend were attacked by Sodi in the couple’s Bryanston home. It was reported at the time he allegedly attempted to shoot at them but the gun misfired.
At the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, Sodi said he was relieved the case was over. He said it had been a time-consuming process as he had appeared in court more than 20 times.
TimesLIVE
Former cop in dock in connection with murder of girlfriend’s daughter
Five suspects in custody over murder of JMPD official in Alexandra
Suspect in the murder of pupil released for lack of evidence
'Mahlangu insurance murder case helped me grow as a detective'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos