Attempted murder case against Edwin Sodi pulled from court roll

By Gugu Mashinini - 20 March 2025 - 12:51
Edwin Sodi appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, where the attempted murder charge against him was withdrawn from the roll.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The attempted murder case against businessman Edwin Sodi has been struck from the court roll after the complainants withdrew.

It is believed an out-of-court settlement was reached with his estranged wife Nthateng Lerata, who laid charges against him in 2022.

Lerata alleged she and a male friend were attacked by Sodi in the couple’s Bryanston home. It was reported at the time he allegedly attempted to shoot at them but the gun misfired. 

At the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, Sodi said he was relieved the case was over. He said it had been a time-consuming process as he had appeared in court more than 20 times.

