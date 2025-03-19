News

WATCH | Metro police officers block highways in protest demanding overtime

19 March 2025 - 09:41
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Traffic officers have blocked major highways in protest over cut overtime.
Image: Supplied

Major highways in Ekurhuleni have come to a standstill due to metro police officers blocking them with their vehicles in protest over the cut of overtime.

The N12, R21, R24 and N17 are the highways believed to be affected.

According to Ekurhuleni deputy municipal commissioner Brig Julius Mkhwanazi, the officers demand 60% overtime or salary adjustment. 

He said the city had talks with the unions and the report outcome was meant to be delivered on April 2 but the officers felt it was too far and decided to take to the streets.

“We are cutting overtime from 32 to 16 hours. We are saying 'no to overtime' and that they cannot demand overtime because there are negotiations that are taking place between the unions and the city.

“The report was meant to be handed over on April 2, however, the officers saw it's far and that's why they are on the streets by themselves,” said Mkhwanazi. 

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said they have been made aware of the situation as a city through the media and public complaints and they will communicate once they have full information on the protest. 

“We are sourcing more information and will issue a formal communique as soon as details are available,” he said. 

This is a developing story.

