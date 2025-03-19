The Quick Interview | More DNA labs will help tackle huge backlogs

The SAPS forensic laboratories are facing a staggering 140,000 in DNA backlogs for the 2024/2025 financial year, and last week, the DA's Ian Cameron, who is chair of parliament's portfolio committee on police, said his party will formally request the Auditor-General to conduct a full forensic audit into DNA processing and forensic laboratories, as well as the division's contract management. Sowetan spoke to Gen Tshilidzi Mulaudzi, head of the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory on the matter to find out what challenges their labs are facing.
Sowetan: Is the current backlog of 140,000 DNA cases a new issue, or is it a continuation of historical challenges?
Mulaudzi: The historic challenges we had, we dealt with them in 2021-2022 financial year. We even finalised all those backlog cases that were sitting at 251,000. From April until end of December, we received 383,614 and we finalised 275,994 [cases].
Sowetan: What are the main challenges preventing your labs from processing DNAs efficiently?
Mulaudzi: We closed down the lab in KwaZulu-Natal in 2022 because of the infrastructure and the flooding. The biggest problem is that cases from KZN are now sent to Pretoria. There are some that will be sent back to KZN just to finalise the reports. So that's our biggest challenge, we need a fully functional laboratory in KZN.
Sowetan: Which cases do you mostly prioritise?
Mulaudzi: Where somebody has been raped or there is discomposed corpse, those are the cases that we prioritise together with the NPA for prosecution, so that we don't delay the criminal process. This year alone, we have already given them more than 7,212 reports for rape case to finalise so that there is no withdrawal of cases in court.
Sowetan: How is the backlog now affecting you in the pursuit of justice?
Mulaudzi: The cases that are court-bound, where we have victims, are prioritised and given to a court in time, so we are not compromising anything. For intelligence investigations, we have high influx. and we received 30,000 cases from intelligence per month. We are loading these on the database and check if the suspect may have committed a crime [elsewhere].
Sowetan: How many laboratory are functional in the country?
Mulaudzi: We would love to have a laboratory in every province. At the moment, we have only three fully functional laboratories ... which are in the Western Cape, Pretoria and the Eastern Cape. We need to have the laboratory in all provinces.
The Quick Interview | More DNA labs will help tackle huge backlogs
Image: SUPPLIED
