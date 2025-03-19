State's key witness breaks down twice in Joshlin trafficking trial

The state's key witness broke down twice during cross-examination on Wednesday, halting the human trafficking trial regarding missing Joshlin Smith as she received medical attention.

Former co-accused Lourentia “Renz” Lombaard was questioned closely by the defence about parts of her explosive testimony alleging the girl was sold by her mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith to a traditional healer in February last year.

Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn have pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and human trafficking charges in the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

The court heard during cross-examination that Lombaard had made a mistake four times in one aspect of her evidence and she appeared distressed.

Lombaard previously testified that on February 18 2024 she went to the shack occupied by Smith and Appollis at about 9am with her children. However, during cross-examination by attorney Fanie Harmse, representing Appollis, he asked why she did not mention this in her section 204 statement when she turned state witness.