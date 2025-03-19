“Economic reasons, such as unemployment and a lack of affordable housing, are the most common causes of homelessness among older individuals, particularly those aged 35 to 39, who make up 62.4% of those citing economic reasons.”
Shocking reality: homeless children under 15 live in shelters, abandoned buildings and vehicles
Image: LKPRO
Homelessness in South Africa is a growing crisis, with children under the age of 15 representing a significant portion of the homeless population.
According to the latest Stats SA report, homeless children under 15 years are primarily found in shelters (45.7%), followed by those living in abandoned buildings or vehicles (26.9%).
“Though a smaller proportion of the homeless population, children and the elderly are especially vulnerable, with homelessness worsening their risks,” said Stats SA.
Children under 17 years make up about 7% of the homeless population, while youth aged 15 to 34 represent a much larger 44%. Adults aged 35 to 59 comprise 45% of the total, with the elderly aged 60 and older accounting for 7%.
“Reasons for homelessness also differ by age, revealing distinct patterns across age groups. Younger individuals, particularly those between the ages of 15 and 34, are almost three times more likely to cite drug or alcohol use as the cause of their homelessness (21.2%) compared with those aged 35-59 (7.4%), the report found.
The harsh reality of living on the streets
“Economic reasons, such as unemployment and a lack of affordable housing, are the most common causes of homelessness among older individuals, particularly those aged 35 to 39, who make up 62.4% of those citing economic reasons.”
“Family-related issues were more likely to affect those in the 15 to 34 (63.3%) and 35 to 39 (31.7%) age groups.”
These challenges, with unemployment, which was cited by 54% of the homeless population as the primary cause of their situation, paint a troubling picture of the realities faced by South Africa’s most vulnerable.
Drug and alcohol use contributed to 11.7% of homelessness while 8.4% reported a lack of income and 8% cited conflicts with friends and family.
“These findings align with studies that emphasise unemployment as a major stress factor for poor households, often leading to homelessness. Substance abuse, family conflicts and domestic violence are also commonly identified as contributing factors,” said Stats SA.
When grouping the reasons for homelessness, economic factors emerge as the dominant cause, with nearly two-thirds, 66.3%, of the homeless population attributing their situation to financial difficulties.
Family-related issues account for 16.1%, substance abuse for 11.7%, and other reasons make up 5.9%.
The report also reveals significant regional disparities in homelessness.
“Gauteng, the country’s economic hub, has the highest proportion of homeless individuals, with 46% of the national total. In contrast, the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga have much smaller proportions, at 1.1% and 2.3%, respectively.”
At the district level, homelessness is more common in metropolitan areas, which account for 74.1% of the homeless population. Non-metropolitan areas, including rural regions, account for 25.9%.
Among the eight metropolitan areas, the City of Tshwane has the largest share of homeless people with 18.1%, followed by the City of Johannesburg at 15.6%. Nelson Mandela Bay has the smallest proportion with 2.7%.
“Homelessness in South Africa varies across provinces due to factors such as migration, economic activity and social issues. Gauteng's economic opportunities attract many migrants, while the Western Cape faces high in-migration, expensive housing and widespread substance abuse.”
Stats SA categorises homelessness into primary homelessness, referring to individuals without shelter or permanent housing, and secondary homelessness, where individuals frequently move between temporary shelters or accommodation.
In the 2022 census, 70.8% of homeless individuals were considered roofless, living on the streets or in makeshift shelters, while 29.2% were living in formal shelters.
Missing child, mentally ill mom found after three months
Most homeless people are men, comprising 70.1% of the homeless population.
Among homeless men, economic reasons were the most common cause of their situation at 56.2%, followed by drug/alcohol abuse at 14.5% and arguments with friends or family at 9.2%.
For homeless women, economic reasons were even more prevalent, cited by nearly four-fifths, 78.4%, of respondents. Family conflicts were factors in 4.8% of cases, with substance abuse at 4.4%.
“The number of homeless people in South Africa has increased significantly over the past few decades, reflecting the challenges the country faces, particularly in the areas of inequality and poverty,” the report said.
In 1996, the official count of homeless individuals stood at 13,135, but by 2022 that number had more than quadrupled, reaching 55,719.
